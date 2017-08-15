- Above is video of Baron Corbin making a recent trip to the Dysfunctional Grace Art Co. in Tampa, Florida, one of his favorite shops to hit. Corbin jokes about SummerSlam opponent John Cena and tells him to quit having Nikki Bella do his dirty work on Titter. Corbin says he's going to beat Cena on Sunday but we might see a Money In the Bank cash-in as well.

- Below is video of Mustafa Ali challenging Brian Kendrick to a match on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode:

