- Recap of last night's Cruiserweight Championship Match between Tozawa and Nevilla on Raw.

- Vic Joseph and Corey Graves welcome us as we get right to the first match of the night.

Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak

Gulak gets on the mic and pretty much promotes Nese as "The Premier Athlete" of 205 Live, thanks to his physique and after defeating both Cedric and Metalik. Nese and Alexander get off to a fast start with multiple pin attempts before Nese bails out of the ring for Gulak to take over. Metalik with a number of impressive moves off the ropes to keep Gulak down. Gulak is able to work his way back into the match against Metalik and tags in Nese. More rope walking into a missile dropkick, Metalik goes for another top rope aerial, Nese rolls to the outside, Metalik walks out to the ropes and hits a huge moonsault to the floor!

Action back in the ring, Metalik and Nese caught up on the top ropes, big hurricanrana by Metalik! He is really looking great in this one and the crowd is responding. Alexander gets into the match and drops Gulak with multiple kicks, big elbow, but Nese is able to put down Cedric. Both Nese and Metalik end up out of the ring and Alexander hits the Lumbar Check on Gulak for the win.

Winners: Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik via Pinfall

- Backstage, Noam Dar, Ariya Daivari, Lince Dorado are talking, Daivari and Dar start joking about Neville's loss, who suddenly shows up behind them. He just stares angrily as the three leave, Neville then throws a chair across the room.

- Backstage, Titus O'Neil is on the phone as we head to a break.

The Brian Kendrick vs. Mustafa Ali

Kendrick comes out looking very paranoid, even checking under the ring to see if Jack Gallagher is lurking around. Kendrick is very distracted as Ali gets a quick 2-count on him. "Keep your eyes on me!" yells Ali as Kendrick attempts to fight his way back into the match. Kendrick is a bit slow as Ali is able to take advantage, Kendrick keeps getting in one strike, then looks around the ring. Rolling reverse cutter by Ali, pin, two-count. Kendrick dropped again, Ali looking to finish him off as he climbs up the ropes, Kendrick manages to kick him down, Ali landing face first on the turnbuckle.

Kendrick locks in the Captain's Hook in the middle of the ring, Ali tries to crawl to the bottom rope and finally gets to it. Big boot sends Ali to the floor, Kendrick chases him and throws Ali right into the side of the ring. Kendrick sticks Ali's foot in the side of steel steps and goes to kick his leg before Jack shows up and attacks Kendrick with knees and punches to the stomach. Kendrick runs away to the crowd before falling to the floor, Gallagher looks angrily at Kendrick.

Winner: The Brian Kendrick via DQ

- Backstage, Dasha Fuentes talks with Rich Swann and asks him about TJP's win and how he gloated after last week's match. Swann says TJP isn't the only one can do a victory dance. Suddenly, Daivari shows up and says he's in the match and TJP is out. Swann wants to know what happened to TJP and Daivari said he should worry about the match, and less about his friend.

Ariya Daivari vs. Rich Swann

Daivari controlled things early on before Swann is able to get some momentum. Daivari attempts to head to the floor, Swann with a moonsault off the apron to the floor, landing on his feet. He jumps at Daivari, who tosses him up in the air and Swann lands head first on the apron. Action back in the ring with Daivari locking in a full nelson on Swann. Swann able to recover, multiple kicks, goes for a pin, two-count. Daivari gets a handful of hair, drops Swann, Daivari up to the top rope with a splash and completely misses. Swann with a nice spinning kick and heads up to the top rope. Suddenly, TJP's music hits and completely distracts Swann, TJP is on crutches (along with a big knee brace on) and Daivari is able to take advantage to get the 1-2-3.

Winner: Ariya Daivari via Pinfall

- Backstage, Kendrick is leaving the arena in a hurry, but stops to talk with Dasha. He says nervously he can't deal with Jack anymore and maybe he needs to have a duel next week with Jack to finally settle things.

- Titus O'Neil heads to the ring for the Tozawa Championship Celebration. O'Neil gives Tozawa a big introduction and out comes the new champ with the title over his shoulder. Live crowd greets him with "Ah!" chants as O'Neil said Tozawa made history be dethroning the "King of the Cruiserweights." Tozawa says thank you and that this is a very important moment for him as O'Neil popped a bottle of champagne. O'Neil then thanks Tozawa for achieving his dreams as well as helping O'Neil achieve his own, before breaking into a dance. Out comes Neville who looks like hell, and says Tozawa has less than a week before their rematch. A countdown then starts up on the TitanTron. Neville says to enjoy every single second, because that title is coming back to him.

O'Neil gets on the mic and tells Neville he'll have to wait to fight as Neville approaches the ring. He charges the ring, but Tozawa cuts him off and tosses him into the barricade multiple times. Huge suicide dive by Neville as he jumps back into the ring and holds the title above his head. Neville is floored as Tozawa sits on O'Neil's shoulders with his title in hand and we're out!

