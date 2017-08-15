- The storyline between Lana and Tamina Snuka continued on tonight's WWE SmackDown with Lana promising to help get Tamina ready for the SmackDown Women's Title. Lana told Tamina that she's going to use her ravishing ways to turn Tamina into the most destructive force in the company, with one purpose - to crush. Lana went on to say that the two will be unstoppable together. You can see video from the segment above.
- Drew McIntyre tweeted the following on his match with WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode at the "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event this coming Saturday night from the Barclays Center:
I want my #NXTTakeOver performance to be an example to the brave dream chasers & those who have fallen. The glory lies in rising back up N.M pic.twitter.com/zBst0RTW93— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 16, 2017
