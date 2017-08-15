- The storyline between Lana and Tamina Snuka continued on tonight's WWE SmackDown with Lana promising to help get Tamina ready for the SmackDown Women's Title. Lana told Tamina that she's going to use her ravishing ways to turn Tamina into the most destructive force in the company, with one purpose - to crush. Lana went on to say that the two will be unstoppable together. You can see video from the segment above.

- SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on tonight's show that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will be represented by Big E and Xavier Woods at SummerSlam on Sunday. Kofi Kingston will watch from ringside as his brothers defend against The Usos. Tonight's SmackDown also saw Kofi and Woods lose a non-title match to The Usos.

- Drew McIntyre tweeted the following on his match with WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode at the "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event this coming Saturday night from the Barclays Center:

I want my #NXTTakeOver performance to be an example to the brave dream chasers & those who have fallen. The glory lies in rising back up N.M pic.twitter.com/zBst0RTW93 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 16, 2017

