* Andrade "Cien" Almas (w/Thea Trinidad) defeated No Way Jose. Thea was introduced with a new name but I didn't catch it. Okay match. The story was anytime Andrade tried to play around, Thea berated him to be serious. Andrade went for a cover after the double knees in the corner, but Thea yelled for him to finish Jose, so Andrade picked him up and hit El Idolo for the pin. Post match, Thea goes to the announce table and grabs a mic. She says he deserves the spotlight, the biggest spotlight he can have. So if the "NXT Universe's golden boy" Johnny Gargano is looking for an opponent for Brooklyn, he's got one

* NXT GM William Regal out for a contract signing. Regal introduces Ember Moon and Asuka. Ember says Asuka's had an incredible run and has beaten the best, even surpassing Goldberg. Crowd breaks into an Asuka chant in the cadence of the Goldberg chant. Ember says she's only taken shortcuts with one person in her reign, and that person was Ember. Ember says she's better than she's ever been because of Asuka and at Brooklyn, she's going to end the reign of Asuka and be the next NXT Women's Champion. Asuka signs with no comment. Regal makes the match official. Asuka then starts ranting at Ember in Japanese, with one line roughly translating to Asuka saying she would put Ember in the hospital. Asuka and Ember stare down to end the segment

* Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Lars Sullivan & Chris Silvio. At the beginning, Silvio gets knocked down and Montez runs into the crowd to celebrate. Quick squash, Lars never gets in the match and Silvio gets destroyed. Montez hits the frog splash for the win. Post match, Lars carries Silvio away to the delight of the crowd chanting "Lars is gonna kill you"

* Ruby Riot defeated Billie Kay (w/Peyton Royce). Lots of over-the-top comedic support from Peyton at ringside. Mediocre match. Ruby gets the win with her finisher. Peyton grabs the mic post match and says all Ruby's done is prove lightning strikes once even for a gross tatted person like her, and she'll never be Iconic

* Roderick Strong vs. Drew McIntyre to crown a new #1 contender goes to a no contest. Great match while it lasted. Drew catches Roddy on the outside and throws him into the turnbuckle. Roddy hits a backbreaker on the apron. Roddy is dominating early. Drew takes control with some stiff shots in the corner and an axe handle off the top rope. Drew and Roddy are battling on the top rope when Bobby Roode runs down and attacks both men. Roode throws Roddy into the steps and then sets his sights on Drew. Roode hits the Glorious DDT on Drew and poses over him. Roode screams at Drew that it's his NXT as the crowd boos. Roode blows a kiss at Strong and poses with the belt to end the show

