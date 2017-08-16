- As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown saw Baron Corbin unsuccessfully cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Above is post-show video of Jinder and The Singh Brothers reacting to what happened. Jinder says he will go on to SummerSlam to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura, the same way he almost beat John Cena on SmackDown.

- Last night's WWE SmackDown also saw the finale of The Fashion Peaks with Breezango, which indicated dark days to come for the tag team division. You can see video from the segment below:

Could the entire tag team division of #SDLive be in danger? @WWEFandango & @MmmGorgeous get to the bottom of it in the #FashionPeaks finale! pic.twitter.com/JcWL2cr9m4 — WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.