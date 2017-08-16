- Above is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring a look at Mattel's new WWE Zombies action figures.
- John Cena tweeted the following with a screenshot of a fan giving him the middle finger after Baron Corbin's failed Money In the Bank cash-in on last night's SmackDown. For those who missed it, Cena distracted Corbin and allowed WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to retain. Cena and Corbin will do battle at SummerSlam this Sunday.
No matter what you do, there will always be hate. You have 2 choices, Hate back, or Smile and #RiseAboveHate I prefer option 2 ?? pic.twitter.com/XJrjXRTzbb— John Cena (@JohnCena) August 16, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.