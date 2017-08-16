- As noted, Sasha Banks trained at Amazing Red's House of Glory wrestling school in Ridgewood, NY on Tuesday. WWE posted this video of The Boss visiting with the former TNA X Division Champion.
- As noted, Big Cass, Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss visited Yankee Stadium on Tuesday to promote SummerSlam. As seen below, they presented Home Run Derby Champion Aaron Judge with a custom WWE Title after Judge gave them some Yankee gear:
What better way to KICK OFF #SummerSlam Week for @AlexaBliss_WWE @BraunStrowman & @BigCassWWE than present @TheJudge44 with a #WWETitle?! pic.twitter.com/P6zxfAITbN— WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2017
