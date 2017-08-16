- It looks like we will get another Oney Lorcan vs. Danny Burch match on WWE NXT soon. Above is video of Christy St. Cloud talking to Danny about a potential rubber match after two recent hard-hitting matches between the two. Burch says Lorcan beat him the first time and didn't have to give him a rematch but something clicked that night. Burch says he's been coming to NXT for the past 2 years and he's been coming up short every single time but Lorcan brings out the best in him, which is why he won. Burch says he's up for a third match, any time.
- Speaking of Takeover, below is a new teaser for the event. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning with the pre-show this Saturday night.
THIS SATURDAY, don't miss #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn III and experience the homecoming LIVE on the award-winning @WWENetwork at 8e/5p! pic.twitter.com/DuEZ9l8uXH— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2017
