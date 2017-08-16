Source: Metro

Bully Ray was recently interviewed by Metro to promote the upcoming ROH U.K. tour. Below are some highlights:

"First of all I wish him all the success in the world because I like him. Secondly I'm disappointed to see that he's not going to be in the ROH locker room any more because he was a huge part of it. I wish they could have worked something out but it is what it is. Thirdly, I hope he sticks around in NXT for a while because that will be a good place for him. You don't want to move up to the main roster too quickly."

You recently had Alberto El Patron and Paige on your radio show after all the controversy they experienced after their incident at the airport. How do you feel that Global Force Wrestling have suspended El Patron and stripped him of his title, and is the age of wrestlers getting away with risky things over?

"With regards to wrestlers getting away with stuff, Alberto and Paige had an argument in an airport, that's all it was. I could get in an argument with my girlfriend, this could happen to anyone on the planet. Somebody says the wrong thing, a girl throws a drink on the guy, and then they say something that might not be true because they're just trying to protect their story. Hey man, I get it.

"The authorities didn't press charges, they didn't press charges on one another, they came on my radio show and they sounded very happy and pleasant together. So I'm not sure why GFW has decided to play God and strip him of the championship."

You spoke recently about your desire to see CM Punk back in ROH. Do you think he'll ever come back to wrestling, and if so, why should he return to ROH rather than WWE?

"I don't know CM Punk on a personal level, we've met two or three times and exchanged pleasantries and had small conversations. I do believe we have a mutual respect for one another, and I understand the kind of guy CM Punk is. I hope that he does step back into a wrestling ring one day, and I hope that ring is ROH. CM Punk obviously did not have a great relationship with WWE, who left a horrible taste in his mouth. He has been extremely verbal about that, so I don't know why he would ever go back there. I do understand to go back for the money, but I'm not sure that he needs the money or he would want the aggravation or the headache of going back there.

"CM Punk could do more for the wrestling world by coming back home to ROH than going back to WWE. Because what is there for him to do at WWE? There's really not much left, and he's going to have to do it their way. So if he needs for his ego to work the last match at Wrestlemania, then great, but I think he's worth so much more to the wrestling world by breathing life into the business by going back to a company like ROH. If he shows up in ROH, the entire wrestling world will be buzzing about in a positive way. If he goes back to WWE, yeah people will be talking about it, but it's also like, hey you said you were never going back, but now you're back."

Bully Ray also discussed the importance of a harmonious locker room, why he didn't return to TNA despite their big money offer, the Briscoes and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

