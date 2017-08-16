- WWE will be following Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss for SummerSlam Diary features this week. Above is Braun's first entry and below is the first entry from Bliss, both filmed at Yankee Stadium yesterday.

- WWE stock was up 1.99% today, closing at $21.55 per share. Today's high was $21.56 and the low was $21.21.

- Rusev had fans speculating on Twitter late last night with the following cryptic tweet:

Eddie Guerrero would of shook everybody's hand. Classes people! Lost all my respect. You know who you are! — Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 16, 2017

