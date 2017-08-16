- PWInsider is reporting that the Barclays Center - which will be hosting NXT Takeover, SummerSlam, Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live over the next week - sent out a social media post today advertising Brock Lesnar for Monday's RAW. As of this writing, the post is not on their Facebook or Twitter so it appears to have been deleted. As noted, Lesnar is advertised for other upcoming WWE shows, including RAW the following week on August 28th in Memphis as well as the RAW No Mercy pay-per-view in September.

- Select items are only $5, $10 and $15 at WWEShop.com. There is no code necessary, just use this link

- 2K today announced availability of Update 5 to WWE SuperCard – Season 3, the latest iteration of 2K's WWE collectible card-battling game. Today's free update, released today for iOS and Android devices, introduces the SummerSlam '17 tier – just in time for this weekend's pay-per-view event – along with tons of new cards and Attitudes.

Today's update includes:

* New Cards: More than 100 new cards, including the debut of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, NXT Superstar Nikki Cross, WWE Superstar Akira Tozawa and many more;

* Free Energy: King of the Ring Energy can be acquired more easily by viewing an advertisement;

* Updated Offers: Updated offers feature updated card packs and new Attitudes, including Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman;

* By Popular Demand: Support Card pulls are now handled on the draftboard.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.