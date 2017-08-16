Baron Corbin wouldn't mind seeing Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor come to SmackDown.

The comments came during a recent media interview where Corbin was asked about the idea of one of the participants in the upcoming August 26, 2017 super-fight coming to WWE. Corbin was quick to point out that Mayweather has a history in the company.

"[Floyd Mayweather] came and he left his mark here one time prior with Big Show," said Corbin. "I thought it was pretty special. So I wouldn't mind seeing Floyd come back and see what he can do. I wouldn't mind testing myself against Floyd."

Mayweather appeared at WWE's No Way Out pay-per-view on February 17, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He legitimately broken Big Show's nose, which led to a match between the two of them at WrestleMania XXIV. There was wide speculation about how much money Mayweather received for the angle, with reports indicating he was compensated $20,000,000. He returned to WWE RAW in Las Vegas on August 24, 2009 as a guest host.

"If Conor [McGregor] showed up, I'd just try to put a whopping on him as well," Corbin continued. "Either one would be a fun thing to deal with and you know they're both good at running their mouths and their both good at shutting them. It'd be a fun little thing."

You can listen to Corbin's comments in the video embedded above. Mayweather and McGregor will square off in a boxing match on Saturday, August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. We'll have complete coverage here at WrestlingINC.com.

