- As noted, IGN revealed the first 47 playable WWE Superstars for the WWE 2K18 video game earlier today. You can see the list at this link. They also released the entrance video for WWE NXT's SAnitY, which you can see above.
- Seth Rollins posted the following gym clip today as he prepares for Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view. Rollins will reunite with Dean Ambrose to face RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus.
Supposed to be powers. Not quite powers. 195. #summerslam ain't ready.
