Tyrus posted the following videos to social media today to announce that he will not be working the GFW tapings in Orlando this week, which begin with Thursday's live Destination X special on POP.
Tyrus goes on to say he's not happy with how GFW is treating him and after playing phone-tag with them all day, he decided to release this video and announce that he won't be at the tapings because he's on "hold-out" status. Tyrus says he won't return until he gets treated right.
Full version on @tyrussmash ig @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/ejQ5URAFTl— Tyrus (@PlanetTyrus) August 16, 2017
