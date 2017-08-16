Sting spoke with NBC Elmira on a number of wrestling topics. You can see the full interview in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

"Wrestling fans and wrestling was changing, fans wanted to see something a little bit [grittier], a little darker, and a little more mysterious. One of the defining moments was in Dayton Beach, Luger and me  we're in the ring - and [Scott] Hall and [Kevin] Nash. Hogan becomes "Hollywood" Hogan and fans trashed the ring, [they] threw trash and I'm in the fetal position, just hoping I don't get hit. But it started just a crazy time in wrestling. That was a defining moment in wrestling, characters changed."

His big break against Ric Flair:

"Ric was an established, huge, national  probably international at that time - name and I was just a young kid, a 'curtain jerker' kind of wrestler. He had an opponent that got injured and the promoter  Dusty Rhodes, who was promoting and wrestling at the time  said, 'We got to find somebody for Ric' and so he put the kid, Sting, in there with Ric Flair at the very first Clash of the Champions."

Final match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in 2015:

"I cannot complain. The bottom line is the last match I had, yes, I got injured and it was a bad injury. But I went out wrestling one of the best, Seth Rollins, and it was for the WWE World Title. I mean, what a way to go out. A world title match, I cannot complain, I have no complaints. I did everything I could possibly do in this business it seems, so I'm satisfied."

