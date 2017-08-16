According to TMZ Sports, Ric Flair's Fiancée, Wendy Barlow, posted a message on her Facebook, giving an update on Flair's status, here's an excerpt from it:

"I took Ric to the hospital Friday night with severe abdominal pain. From that moment on it all seems like a nightmare, multiple organ problems. Not to go into too many details, I want everyone to know he still needs prayers as he is still in critical condition. And no, he did not have colon surgery, it was another surgery!"

According to PWInsider, the successful surgery was on his bowels due to a massive obstruction that was complicated by other health issues, including the heart, which Flair was aware of. Things really took a turn for the worse when his kidneys failed, he's currently undergoing dialysis to help fix the situation. While the outlook is more promising now, he's still in a critical state that will require some time to recover from with at least one more surgery in the upcoming weeks.

When Flair was first hospitalized, his manager, Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, indicated it was for routine monitoring and there was no reason to panic. Shortly after midnight on Sunday night, the situation worsened with her tweeting to pray for and send positive energy to The Nature Boy.

