- The Nevada State Athletic Commission approved the use of 8-ounce gloves (opposed to the 10-ounce gloves mandated for boxing matches contested above 147 pounds) in the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor super-fight on August 26, 2017. The bout will be refereed by Hall of Fame referee Robert Byrd and judged by Burt Clements, Dave Morreti and Guido Cavalerri. There will be pre and post fight analysis of the gloves on the night of the fight.

"I'm very happy with how the Nevada State Athletic Commission handled it," McGregor said Wednesday after the decision (h/t ESPN ). "They handled it fairly, and they listened to both requests."

- Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir has signed with Bellator MMA. Mir, 37, is currently serving a two-year suspension from the USADA and will be cleared to fight on April 8, 2018. He has maintained his innocence and the UFC released him in July. You can watch him confirm his new contract by clicking here.

- UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping indicated on Instagram that he is training for a title defense against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fight has not been officially announced. Below is Bisping's post:

The sight of chicken and salad for dinner means one thing. Fight prep is under way.

