- WWE posted this video looking at the feud between SAnitY and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain. The two teams will do battle at NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" this Saturday night with Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe representing SAnitY. Nikki Cross and Eric Young will be at ringside.
- The contract for Ember Moon vs. NXT Women's Champion Asuka at Takeover was signed on tonight's episode. Below is video from the segment, featuring Moon, Asuka and General Manager William Regal:
The contract has been signed! At #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn @WWEAsuka will defend her #WWENXT #WomensChampionship against @WWEEmberMoon! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/SGGLCxt02x— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2017
