Bayley spoke with PWInsider about her shoulder injury and where she's currently at with the rehabilitation process. About the injury and physical therapy, Bayley said:

"I just started physical therapy. So, for right now, I've never had an injury before that's kept me out before, so I'm kind of taking it day to day. I'm not really sure how long [I will be out]. If it's a couple of [weeks] or if it's a few months of what's it going to be right now, but it's separated, it's a grade-two separation. It's like the AC joint and the ligaments and all that stuff, so it's not easy."

Bayley did note that she's already seeing some progress in her movement:

"Just within the past couple of weeks - I think it's been two weeks now - I've actually been able to move it a little bit and the swelling has gone down a lot. So, the motion is coming back a little bit more, but it's more about getting the strength and being able to lift my arm in front of me. Like I can't do my own hair and it's really hard to do certain things, but I'm just trying to get back as soon as possible, but at a safe pace as well."

Bayley sustained the injury during a match against Nia Jax on Raw at the end of July. She was scheduled to face Raw Women's Champion Alex Bliss at SummerSlam, but was taken off the card and Bliss will now face Sasha Banks at this Sunday's PPV.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.