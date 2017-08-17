Source: ESPN

Alexa Bliss spoke with ESPN before her upcoming title defense against Sasha Banks at SummerSlam. Here are some of the highlights:

Getting called to the main roster:

"I didn't feel that I was ready to leave NXT. When I was called up to SmackDown I was very nervous. I hadn't done many of the things at NXT that I thought I was supposed to. I didn't have a TakeOver match. I never held the title. I only had a few matches on NXT TV and to be called up and told, 'Well, here you go!'"

How long she wants to wrestle:

"I'd like to wrestle for as long as I can. I've always liked watching wrestling, but once you are on the other end of it, you develop a certain passion for it and respect for it and I would like to accomplish everything I want to before calling it quits."

Alexa Bliss On Which RAW Star Has Helped Her, Success Following Being An 'Underwhelming Draft Pick'
Role on Total Divas:

"I've been kind of the peacekeeper between people. If people get into an argument, I tell them, 'I'm the youngest one here why am I the most mature, why is that?' I try to mend everything. I don't do drama. I don't like drama. I just watch it happen, but I don't want to be in it."

