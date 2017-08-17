- Above is NJPW's free match of the week featuring Kushida and Bushi from last year's Destruction show.

NJPW held a press conference for the G1 Climax 27 winner, Tetsuya Naito, who defeated Kenny Omega in the finals. Naito proposed a change in the selection process upcoming G1 tournaments:

"I said as much in the ring last night, but I'm honestly grateful for all the fans for the atmosphere they all created in Ryogoku. But that's not limited to the last match yesterday. This G1 I was able to put on amazing matches in front of amazing audiences every night. I think this was the best G1 Climax of all time. But I have one...proposal? Or maybe a problem, as winner. Something I want to happen, if possible, as it relates to next year. I want there to be a more sound selection criteria for anyone who enters the G1. On August 11 and 12, the final group matches, there were five group matches on each night, but on the 11th, Tanahashi v Naito was the only match that decided the block. On the 12th, only Kenny and Okada. So out of 10 matches, 8 were meaningless. That's an issue with league matches, it can't be helped to an extent, but it's on the company to ensure that the fans are excited, kept on the edge of their seats until the very end, is it not? You have to raise questions over whether the choices made were the right ones, or whether 20 wrestlers was really the right number."

- NJPW has released new shirts for the Bullet Club, Los Ingobernables de Japon, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and others.

- Bad Luck Fale got a new tattoo on his head and showed off the new ink on his Twitter. Fale had another impressive showing at this year's G1 Climax getting 12 points, which placed him tied for second in his block.

