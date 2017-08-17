Tonight's GFW Destination X special will air on a slight tape delay from Orlando, Florida. You can see the preview show above. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* The "OVE" tag team debuts

* Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Sydal with the winner earning a title shot of their choosing

* Super X Cup Finals: Dezmond Xavier vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Gail Kim vs. Unified GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna

* Ladder Match: Trevor Lee vs. GFW X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt

* Low Ki vs. Alberto El Patron

* Bruce Prichard makes announcement on the vacant Unified GFW World Heavyweight Title

