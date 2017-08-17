Brie Bella knows for a fact her husband, Daniel Bryan, is going to find his way back to the ring.

Brie appeared on the From the Top Rope podcast along with Nikki Bella with Robbie Fox and Jared Carrabis and talked about Bryan wrestling again after retiring due to issues stemming from concussions.

"So you know, I told Bryan - literally my husband since the day they told him - they told him he had to retire, I'm not kidding you, like weeks later, he started going to doctors on his own being like, 'How can you help me?' And from that moment, which was pretty much two years ago, he has been doing every kind of testing to every kind of experiment you could imagine for the brain," said Brie. "And he actually found one - it's this oxygen hyperbaric chamber or something, sorry, he's so dedicated."

Bryan is not medically cleared to wrestle in WWE and officially retired in February of last year. An EEG reflex test revealed a lesion in his brain's temporoparietal region. The lesion is believed to be responsible for seizures Bryan suffered after concussions that he hid from WWE.

Brie revealed Bryan has turned to hyperbaric oxygen therapy to treat his condition. He has already had multiple treatments.

"He flies himself all over this country to get treatment. He has already done 40 treatments," said Brie. "It's just passion and dedication. And I told Bryan, you do have a daughter, always remember that but if the doctors finally give you the green light, go. This is your dream and passion, you have one life to live, I will never hold you back. Because I love to wrestle and I would hate if someone told me you can't do it."

WWE has refused to clear Daniel Bryan and there is doubt that Dr. Joseph Maroon, the company's Medical Director, will ever clear him to work there again.

"If WWE doesn't allow it then I said go somewhere else, it's all on you," Brie recalled telling Bryan. "Obviously he would love to get back in that WWE ring but I know for a fact my husband's going to find his way back to the ring. He honesty is. Yes! Yes! Yes!"

You can listen to the podcast in its entirety by clicking here. If you use any quotes from this article please credit From the Top Rope with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

