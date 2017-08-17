- Daniel Bryan will be on Edge and Christian's podcast this Friday.

Roman Reigns and Bayley have been added to Wizard World Comic Con Nashville on Sunday, September 10 at the Music City Center. Both will greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct interactive fan Q&A's during their respective appearances. Reigns will appear from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., while Bailey will attend betwen 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- ClickOn.co has an interview with Austin Aries at this link about his new book, Food Fight. They admittedly stayed away from discussing wrestling, stating, "Austin may be a world-class performer but his depth in terms of the things he's working on outside of the ring is what we should all be focusing on here."

It should be noted that Aries did seem to hint at returning to the ring soon, as he tweeted earlier this week:

The next brainbuster I hit is going to feel so sweet... — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) August 15, 2017

