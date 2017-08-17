- Above is the "anatomy edition" of Bella Brains with The Bella Twins.

Paige turns 25 years old today.

- As noted, WWE did an injury angle on this week's RAW that saw Big Show suffer a hand injury before his SummerSlam match with Big Cass on Sunday. Show tweeted the following today, continuing the angle. As noted, Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage during the match at SummerSlam.

