- Above is alternate footage from Baron Corbin's failed Money In the Bank cash-in on this week's WWE SmackDown. As noted, Corbin's SummerSlam opponent John Cena interfered and allowed WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to quickly retain.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Ember Moon will end WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka's historic title reign and undefeated streak at "Takeover: Brooklyn III" on Saturday night. As of this writing, 59% voted, "Yes. It's Moon's time to shine." The rest went with, "No. The Empress of Tomorrow will eventually lose, but it won't be at TakeOver: Brooklyn III."

- Former WWE Champion The Rock began filming action movie "Skyscraper" earlier this week. He posted the following on the movie:

Dream team.

Officially kicking off DAY 1 of shooting our action thriller #SKYSCRAPER.

To my right, our director/writer @RawsonThurber. To my left, the real star of our movie, legendary cinematographer and Oscar winner, #RobertElswit.

From ROGUE NATION and GHOST PROTOCOL to MICHAEL CLAYTON to THE TOWN and to his Oscar win for one of my favorite films, THERE WILL BE BLOOD.

Robert's on the Mt. Rushmore of Cinematographers and I'm grateful and inspired to work with this legendary bad ass.

What a dream team and crew I'm honored to create and drop sweat with.

Day 1 and takin' it to new heights. Literally.

#TallestBuildingInTheWorld #SKYSCRAPER #Day1 #ThurberJohnsonElswit

