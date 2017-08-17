- 2K Sports sent us these WWE 2K18 screenshots, you can check out all the full size images as well as the roster images on our Facebook page:

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair remains in the hospital after undergoing surgery this week. Sports Illustrated noted that Flair had an intestinal blockage which resulted in a part of his bowel being removed. Flair's heavy drinking reportedly exacerbated his issues. The surgery led to other further complications and Flair could be hospitalized for over a month.

- NXT will be presenting shows on the East Coast in September in Lowell, MA (Thursday, September 21), Kingston, RI (Sep. 22), Bethlehem, PA (Sep. 23), Amherst, MA (Sep. 24). They also announced shows in West Palm Beach, FL (Saturday, October 14th) and Coral Gables, FL (Oct. 6th). The pre-sale for these shows is underway at NXTTickets.com, use pre-sale code NXTLIVE.

