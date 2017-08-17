Source: Gorilla Position

Carmella spoke with Gorilla Position on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights via Talk Sport:

"When I first found out that we were having a ladder match I was a little scared. I'm kind of a small girl so I was a little nervous about jumping of ladders and taking big falls, but I persevered and not only did I get to be part of the match but I got to be the winner - not once but twice. It was exciting, fun and scary all rolled into one. It was the best feeling ever, and I've loved shoving in everyone's face that didn't believe in me, everyone who told me I would never do anything in WWE other than a cheerleader. It really cemented myself in the history books, and whatever happens from now on I'll always be Ms. Money In The Bank. It was a really satisfying moment."

Working with James Ellsworth:

"He's the man, he's a really good friend of mine and because of him I'm at where I'm at, because of our friendship. I don't think anyone saw me being with James Ellsworth coming, but it got people talking and its different, you really see a women with a male manager. I really enjoyed the controversy around the Money In The Bank Ladder Match because everyone was so upset about, and I loved it. It's been a lot of fun and I think we make a great team."

If she has plans to cash-in at SummerSlam:

"I can't wait for SummerSlam and especially as its in New York, which is always very special. Summertime in New York is always a lot of fun and I can't wait for my second SummerSlam. At the moment my plan is to hold onto the contract as long as I can. I'm messing with Naomi right now because she has the title, but who knows how long she'll have that and maybe I'll cash it in soon or maybe I wont. I like to catch whoever it will be off-guard, so I'm not going to reveal my plans just yet."

