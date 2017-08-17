Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
- Scott Dawson underwent surgery to repair a torn biceps this past week. He is expected to be back in the ring in December. WWE is crediting The Hardys with the injury but the injury actually happened while The Revival was facing RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus. The Revival was set to face The Hardys on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show this Sunday.
Dunne was pulled from the PROGRESS event the next night in Queens. He was set to face WWE cruiserweight Jack Gallagher that night but they ended up doing an in-ring segment to set up the title match for a later date. Gallagher went on to defeat Zack Gibson, who came out and interrupted him during the segment with Dunne. Dunne also holds the PROGRESS World Title.
Below is a photo of Dunne and Gallagher at the event:
Belt envy pic.twitter.com/4HUZZZomkP— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) August 13, 2017
