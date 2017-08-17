- Above is the second SummerSlam Diary entry for Alexa Bliss with the RAW Women's Champion taunting Sasha Banks during a Total Divas shoot.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross noted on Twitter that his "Ringside" show scheduled for this Friday night at Gotham Comedy Club in New York City has sold out of general admission tickets. JR and special guest Paul Heyman tweeted the following on the show:

THIS FRI NIGHT @GothamComedy - @JRsBBQ - No discussions in advance-No rehearsals -we're winging it! Unmitigated disaster or instant classic? pic.twitter.com/TTIfrCHPnP — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 17, 2017

BREAKING NEWS!



Our RINGSIDE Show Friday night at @GothamComedy has SOLD OUT

the GA Tkts & only a few VIP, pre show

Meet/Greet Tkts remain! pic.twitter.com/WNqnmLY0Mx — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 17, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.