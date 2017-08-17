GFW will finally reveal their new title belts at tonight's Destination X special from Orlando. Below is a photo of the new tag team title belts.
As noted, tonight's show will see GFW
Executive Bruce Prichard
make a big announcement on the vacant Unified World Heavyweight Title. Destination X will also see X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt
defending in a Ladder Match against Trevor Lee
and Unified Knockouts Champion Sienna
defending against GFW Hall of Famer Gail Kim. No word yet on if Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III
or Unified Tag Team Champions The LAX will be defending tonight.
