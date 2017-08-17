- Conor McGregor told Conan O'Brien that he's going to put Floyd Mayweather away "inside four rounds" in their August 26 super-fight in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor says he's going down but down in the history books. McGregor put over that he's dominated the UFC and he's going to dominate boxing as well. Conor vowed to break Mayweather and that he won't be able to sustain his pace at 40 years of age. You can watch a snippet of McGregor's interview with Conan embedded in the video above.

- Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum is official for UFC's debut at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China on November 25, 2017. The bout was confirmed by UFC officials to MMAJunkie. Silva and Gastelum were set to square off at UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro but Gastelum was removed after testing positive for marijuana metabolites in a test connected with his past fight with Vitor Belfort. Silva was left without an opponent and eventually removed from the card.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.