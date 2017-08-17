Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was recently a guest on The Ross Report podcast with Jim Ross where she talked about the site she now works for, which is actually a members section on her own site.

"The way I came across it; I have some friends that are actually in the porn industry. We've been friends for years. When you are an artist, you get to know people from all walks of life and you get to know them for the type of people that they are. I don't judge anybody; I've never judged anyone. Well, one of my good friends, her name is Kendra Lust, she's a big name porn star. I've noticed on her page, she had this link to her page called, 'Only Fans', and I asked her about it and she said that she puts her porn content on the page, but she said anybody can do this page anybody that they want to do it," Sytch explained.

"For instance, So-Cal Val does it as well, but in other ends of the spectrum. So, what I did was I am kind of in-between. So-Cal Val does it where she posts cute pictures of her posing in fashion, with her fiancé out in England, just like cute things like that, and she charges x-amount of dollars for it.

"Kendra Lust is the opposite where she shows her hardcore porn content for x-amount of dollars. I am in the middle of the two of them. I post mostly selfies and pictures; like, a lot of pictures that I have had on my phone for over the years. Sometimes it's just cute selfies of me sitting in my car, or the beach, cooking, or doing something like that.

"Then I also take it to the next step with a little bit of racier content; it's not XXX-porn, it's more like Playboy type material," Sytch explained. "Some selfies are just like a Playboy content; it's not hardcore stuff, it's not crazy, I think I only have four videos on there, with hundreds of selfies, or something like that, but that's basically it. It's harmless. I am able to charge a little more a month because I do show more than her; not taking anything away from her. She can show whatever she wants on her page, but she's never shown any nudity in her career, so she charges a bit less, but I can charge more because of it. I charge a little more than Kendra Lust as well because I think her content is available already everywhere that they are not going to pay the high-end dollar just to see her stuff because they can see it for free on the internet."

Sytch, who is a 2011 WWE Hall of Famer, has claimed she turned down an offer to pose for Playboy Magazine in 1997. She went on to pose nude for Missy Hyatt's adult website Wrestling Vixxxens. Last year, Vivid Entertainment released a pornographic film featuring Sytch titled Sunny Side Up: In Through the Backdoor.

Also while on The Ross Report, Sytch was asked whether or not Joanie "Chyna" Laurer should be in the WWE Hall of Fame and why she is not enshrined.

"1,000% yes, [Joanie "Chyna" Laurer] should be in. I don't think the X-rated porn should have anything to do with it; I really don't," said Sytch. "The way I look at that is she should be honored with what she did in professional wrestling; who cares what she did to make a living? Who cares? Somebody who moves on from professional wrestling do millions of things; from opening a business, to become teachers, or whatever, but she chose this, big deal!"

"Let's give her the honor for what she did in the professional wrestling business. Not only was she one of my best friends towards the end, up until the time she died, but I think with the strides that she made in this business, I believe she really opened up the doors for women's wrestling; not for Divas, but for the women's wrestling industry. She was wrestling men and it was believable because she was such a big personality, such a huge human being, and she should be rewarded for what she did. Should her porn career matter after her wrestling career? Absolutely not!"

You can listen to the entire episode of Tammy "Sunny" Sytch on The Ross Report by clicking here.

