- Jay Lethal threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox game last week. You can watch video of Lethal throwing the first pitch in the video above.

- MVP vs. Sami Callihan has been added to MLW: One-Shot at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, FL on Thursday night, October 5th. Headlined by Ricochet vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland, MLW: One-Shot will be available within 72 hours of the event occurring on October 5th with Rich Bocchini calling the action ringside at MLW.tv. You can purchase tickets to MLW: One-Shot today at mlw.eventbrite.com.

- Independent wrestler Kiera Hogan recently revealed on her Twitter that she has signed with GFW (thanks to Himanshu D). Kiera Hogan was a TNA fan and had uploaded videos on her YouTube channel from a TNA live event she had attended 6 years ago as a teenager with her best friend, you can check one of them out in the video above.

Kiera commented on signing with GFW, writing on Instagram:

Surprise! the girl on fire is a @impactwrestling knockout! Thank you so much to everyone for the overwhelming support! I could not be anymore happy for this amazing opportunity and I plan to capitalize! I can only remember dreaming about wrestling on tv and soon my dream will become a reality! The #girlonfire is about to heat up your TV! #aspiretoinspire #followyourdreams #a1sincedayone

