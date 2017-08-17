- As noted, WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior joined SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, Bayley and Becky Lynch for a visit to the Montefiore Children's Hospital in the Bronx on Wednesday. Above is video of Bayley talking about the visit. She talks about recognizing some of the kids from last year and gets emotional when talking about how the kids touch her heart like nothing else. Bayley says she's currently dealing with a separated shoulder and is missing out on SummerSlam but to be able to visit the kids and see their strength gives her a lot of hope, and is inspiring.
- Triple H will go live on Facebook with Cathy Kelley after Saturday's NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event goes off the air. We will have full coverage of Takeover as it happens and highlights from the post-show interview. Triple H tweeted on the interview:
Visit my official Facebook page following @WWENXT #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn for an exclusive LIVE interview with @catherinekelley. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/vT3AVrHvaV— Triple H (@TripleH) August 17, 2017
