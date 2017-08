Former two-time TNA X Division Champion Petey Williams is scheduled to return to Impact Wrestling at tonight's GFW tapings, we have learned.

Williams wrestled for TNA from 2004-2009. He had returned to the company from 2013 - 2014. His final match with the company was a loss to Tigre Uno at TNA X-Travaganza 2014 in April of 2014. Months later, Williams announced that he would be retiring from pro wrestling.

We will have live spoilers from this week's Impact Wrestling tapings starting this evening.

