- As noted, tonight's GFW Destination X will see the debut of the new "oVe (Ohio vs. Everything)" tag team, brothers Dave and Jake Crist. Above is backstage video of the two, who say we can expect to see them killing it night in and night out. They're not here to play games, they're here to kill it.
- Earlier we noted that GFW had posted a sneak peek at the new GFW Tag Team Title belts that will be revealed at tonight's show. For those who missed it, the Instagram embed also contains photos of the rest of the new title belts. You can use the arrows on the embed to scroll through the photos. It appears there will be no new Impact Grand Title revealed.
