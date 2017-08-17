"The Pope" D'Angelo Dinero announced on social media that he is leaving GFW.

Dinero worked for TNA as a wrestler from 2009-2013. He returned to the company in 2015 as a color commentator using the name, Da Pope. He returned to action on the April 5th episode of Impact Wrestling, losing to Lashley in a street fight.

Dinero wrote the following on Instagram:

"The clock is ticking, never standing still, yet memories will come, in floods they will. This was no surprise as things began to click, when negotiations stalled because of arithmetics. In arriving hello is easy to say, in departing it's different as some will sway. But no not me as I look towards the sky, for there's a reason I've always walked with my head held high. Although the past will come trickling around and through, the future is bright with much things for me to do. So thanks to my friends and staff who showed me goodwill, because those memories are the only moments that makes the clock stand still." ~PHS

