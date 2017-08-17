We can confirm that Jim Cornette is backstage at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings. It is not known if Cornette will be appearing on camera at tonight's show, although we noted that the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that there has been talk of bringing Cornette in as a television character.

Cornette worked for TNA from 2006-2009. He said that he was released because he was not 100% behind the TNA creative team, which at the time was headed by Vince Russo.

As noted, former two-time X-Division Champion Petey Williams is also backstage at tonight's tapings.

As noted, former two-time X-Division Champion Petey Williams is also backstage at tonight's tapings.

