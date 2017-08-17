Source: Sporting News

Drew McIntyre spoke to Sporting News before his upcoming title match against NXT Champion Bobby Rhoode at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III this Saturday. Here are some of the highlights:

"This is what, pretty much, my entire career has led to. So, no pressure. The 17 years, the 10 years of being in America, the past three years of building my brand and my return back home. It's the biggest match of my life and I can say 100 percent I am ready for this. I'm excited to steal the show and have people talking about this match for a long time."

Vince McMahon calling him the "Chosen One" in his first run with WWE:

"He saw something in me when I was younger that I didn't necessarily see myself and maybe others didn't see which is a pretty cool feeling. And finally, years later, after all the things I've been through and growing up, I think, finally, now it's starting to materialize and everyone is starting to see what he saw back in the day. He had that kind of faith in me and saw something in me that he was willing to endorse me in that way and perhaps it just took a minute and took a few life experiences to actually bring out what he saw."

Getting called by Triple H to come to NXT:

"After I got off the phone with him, one, I was very honored that he wanted me to be part of his baby in NXT and two, my mind was made up. I knew I had to be in NXT. I knew that was the next step for me and my family. And walking in the door, seeing all the faces that I knew and faces that I didn't know that I wanted to work with, I thought, wow, this is going to be something. We have something special here, and we really do."

