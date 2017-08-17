Welcome to our live coverage of GFW Destination X, which will air on POP at 8pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Below is what's scheduled for tonight's show:

- Earlier today, Lashley shows up to the arena with a group of his MMA buddies as Jeff Jarrett welcomes them.

- Backstage, McKenzie Mitchell tries to talk with Bruce Prichard, but someone else opens and closes his office door in her face.

Sienna (c) vs. Gail Kim (Unified GFW Knockouts Championship)

At ringside, KM tries to distract Kim right off the bat, doesn't work, Kim gets control of the match early on with a pin attempt for only a two-count. Sienna heads to the outside to recover, Kim chases after, gets caught, picked up, and dropped on the steel steps. Action back in the ring as Sienna pounds away at Kim, big splash in the corner, pin, two-count. Sienna has all the momentum right now, back-breaker, fall away slam, pin, and another two-count. Both caught on the second rope, Kim with sunset flip powerbomb on Sienna!

Sienna tries for another splash in the corner, misses, Kim with multiple strikes to bring the champion down. Kim up to the top rope, splash, goes for a pin and only two. Kim lands Eat Defeat, but KM distracts the ref, Kim takes down KM and from the crowd shows up Taryn Terrell, takes down Kim. AK-47 by Sienna and she picks up the win.

Winner: Sienna by Pinfall

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.