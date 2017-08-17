During tonight's Unified GFW Knockouts Championship, Taryn Terrell, returned to take out Gail Kim. Terrell showed up from the crowd, took Kim down while the ref was distracted, and Sienna was able to take advantage to retain her title. Terrell left the company in January of 2016.

Below is video of her return:

