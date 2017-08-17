On tonight's Destination X, Bruce Prichard initially planned to give the title back to Lashley, but Jim Cornette showed up with other plans. Cornette ended up getting a call from GFW to help fix the company and decided to fire Prichard who was sent out of the ring by security.

Cornette then announced on next week's show it will be a 20-man Gauntlet Match to decide the next Unified GFW World Heavyweight Champion. Because of the change, Cornette also said Low-Ki will be number #20 in that match.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of Destination X.

Below are videos of Cornette's return:

