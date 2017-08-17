On tonight's Destination X, Bruce Prichard initially planned to give the title back to Lashley, but Jim Cornette showed up with other plans. Cornette ended up getting a call from GFW to help fix the company and decided to fire Prichard who was sent out of the ring by security.
Below are videos of Cornette's return:
"He hasn't been relevant in 25 years!"— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) August 18, 2017
-- Joshua #IMPACTonPOP #DestX pic.twitter.com/BbXnkwU1V0
?? #IMPACTonPOP #DestX pic.twitter.com/akBZTUAwDN— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) August 18, 2017
Don't cross LAX. #IMPACTonPOP #DestX pic.twitter.com/3xvk0lgpC0— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) August 18, 2017
