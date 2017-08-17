Source: PWInsider

Shelton Benjamin is finally returning to WWE, according to a report by PWInsider.

Benjamin was set to return to WWE last year when the company announced their brand extension. Vignettes aired on WWE television hyping his return, however plans were nixed after a shoulder issue was found while taking the company's physical.

Benjamin underwent surgery for a torn rotator cuff last fall. He was cleared to return in late March and has been working on the independent scene since then.

The 42-year-old joined the WWE main roster in December of 2002, joining Team Angle with Kurt Angle and Charlie Haas. He was released in April of 2010. During his WWE stint, he held the Intercontinental Championship on three occasions, the U.S. Championship once and the WWE Tag Team Championship twice with Haas. Since his WWE release, he has worked for ROH and NJPW. He held the World Tag Team Championship twice with Haas.

