At the end of tonight's GFW Destination X, John Morrison cut a promo saying he would be coming to GFW next week. Morrison said that "This is just the beginning" as an image of "Johnny Impact" flashed on the screen. Spending the last few years as Johnny Mundo on Lucha Underground, Morrison worked at GFW live events earlier this month in six-man tag action.

Below is video of his full promo:

