Eli Drake won the Gauntlet For The Gold match at tonight's GFW Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Orlando to become the new GFW World Champion. The match will air on next week's Impact Wrestling. Jim Cornette returned to GFW to fire Bruce Prichard and take over as an authority figure and announced the match for next week's show to fill the vacant GFW World Championship.

A Gauntlet match is similar to a Royal Rumble, as two men start and a new entrant comes in every 90 seconds. It's over the top elimination until it comes down to the final two competitors, at which point the only way you can win is via pinfall or submission.

Drake entered the match at #1 while Eddie Edwards was #2. The match came down to both Drake and Edwards. It is Drake's first World championship, although he is a former King of the Mountain Champion.

You can check out a photo of Drake with the belt below:

