- Above, Taryn Terrell explained why she returned to GFW and attacked Gail Kim at tonight's Destination X.

"Well, I don't know if you know this or not, but Gail and I have been through many ups and downs and I helped inducted her into the Hall of Fame. And do you think she's been there for me lately? Nope. Opening restaurants for her husband, she's way more interested in him. So, here's a little wake up call, Gail. I'm back and I'm going to be your worst nightmare."

- Tonight, a returning Jim Cornette announced next week the vacant Unified GFW Championship would go to the winner of a Gauntlet for the Gold 20-Man Match. It was also announced Low-Ki would be the last entrant at number 20, while Eli Drake would kick things off at number one.

With @TheEliDrake as the first competitor inside the ring next week, @OneWorldWarrior will be the last. We can't wait! #GauntletForTheGold pic.twitter.com/ciH4qXDUJH — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 18, 2017

- Tonight Petey Williams returned to GFW as he helped Sonjay Dutt retain the X-Division Championship against Trevor Lee. During the match, Caleb Konley attempted to help out Lee and Williams evened the odds by clearing out Konley with a Canadian Destroyer.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.