- Above, Taryn Terrell explained why she returned to GFW and attacked Gail Kim at tonight's Destination X.
- Tonight, a returning Jim Cornette announced next week the vacant Unified GFW Championship would go to the winner of a Gauntlet for the Gold 20-Man Match. It was also announced Low-Ki would be the last entrant at number 20, while Eli Drake would kick things off at number one.
Well, @TheEliDrake did say he was #1... #DestX#GauntletForTheGold NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/YqoLzarcWr— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 18, 2017
With @TheEliDrake as the first competitor inside the ring next week, @OneWorldWarrior will be the last. We can't wait! #GauntletForTheGold pic.twitter.com/ciH4qXDUJH— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 18, 2017
- Tonight Petey Williams returned to GFW as he helped Sonjay Dutt retain the X-Division Championship against Trevor Lee. During the match, Caleb Konley attempted to help out Lee and Williams evened the odds by clearing out Konley with a Canadian Destroyer.
PETEY! #IMPACTonPOP #DestX pic.twitter.com/1WdNzgSUuR— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) August 18, 2017
