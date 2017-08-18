- Above Cathy Kelley made the announcement for The Hardys and Jason Jordan taking on The Miz and The Miztourage at SummerSlam. Be sure to join us for live coverage on Sunday starting at 5pm ET.
Xfinity Commercial Featuring Dean Ambrose #deanambrose pic.twitter.com/yJvgqbgHqu— danetmedia (@danetmedia) August 17, 2017
- On his Instagram, Miz said that he blamed Raw General Manager, Kurt Angle, for not being able to defend his Intercontinental Championship despite Miz wanting it to be the most prestigious title in the company. He feels Angle is trying to hold him back and to get back at him, Miz said he will kick Jason Jordan's teeth in on Sunday.
