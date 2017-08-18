Source: Cheap Heat

Braun Strowman spoke with Cheap Heat before his upcoming Fatal 4-Way match at SummerSlam. Here are some of the highlights via ESPN:

"I solely trust my partner going out there, and especially the guy I'm working with, Roman [Reigns]. There's not another talent on this planet like him. He is the best, if not the best in the ring, hands down. I know that he's going to do the same thing that I do -- he's going to put his body on the line too. You've seen that. I'll knock his hind end into the dirt, time after time, and he keeps getting back up. Whether it be stupidity, stubbornness or pure heart, you can't argue that Roman is one tough SOB and entertaining, to say the least. At this point, I mean, what else is there to do? I feel like the next match we're going to have is going to be on top of a volcano, and the only way to win is to throw your opponent into the volcano."

Understanding his mentality:

"I'm not one of those guys that sits here and goes, 'Well, if I can just do this or that.' I'm gonna keep doing what I've been doing, and that's going out with my peak performance, giving 100 percent, breaking new things out, and continuing to make you go, 'Oh my God, what else can he possibly do?' If you love me, you love me, and if you hate me, you hate me, but you're going to get me. I'm going to give you everything I've got, I'm going to put my body on the line, and I'm going to entertain you. Plain and simple."

His growth spurt in high school:

"You know, I wasn't too much out of the spectrum of normal until I really started high school. Literally, my freshman year, I was a 5-[foot]-8 or 5-9, 180-pound little butterball. When I graduated high school, I was 6-5 and 305. I think I swallowed a magic bean pill."

You can read highlights by clicking here or listen to the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.