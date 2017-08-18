- Above, the WWE Rocket League tournament continues with Bayley and Cesaro taking on Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn. With a score of 2-1, Bayley and Cesaro were able to come out with a win.

- In an interview with USA Today's "For the Win" section, Samoa Joe talked about why he wears a towel to the ring:

"I think partially it was the grapplers that I enjoyed wore a towel to the ring and they looked like they were ready to rock and roll. Mike Tyson used to come out with the towel poncho. I didn't get the towel poncho. Just the towel. It's something I just started to do and never stopped."

Samoa Joe On If He Thinks CM Punk Will Return To WWE
- Below is video of AJ Styles hitting an impressive behind the back shot from half court. Styles celebrated with Kofi Kingston and Naomi, then threw up a "Too Sweet" to cap off the video. The WWE U.S. Champion will be facing Kevin Owens at SummerSlam on Sunday.

